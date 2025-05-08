Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The narrative goes something like this: long nights and constant anxiety are just part of the entrepreneurial journey. But growing evidence suggests this trade-off may be undermining the very qualities needed to

lead effectively. Now, the Art of Living Foundation, founded by spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has launched a new Sleep and Anxiety Protocol designed to help founders and high-performing professionals improve sleep, reduce stress, and sustain peak performance through evidence-based breathwork and meditation practices.

Drawing on ancient yogic techniques supported by over 100 peer-reviewed studies, the protocol offers a structured, science-based approach to restoring rest and emotional balance. It combines breathwork, guided meditations, Non-Sleep Deep Rest (NSDR) practices such as Yoga Nidra, and practical adjustments to sleep hygiene and daily routines, all designed to recalibrate the nervous system and build mental resilience. The protocol is designed for people managing demanding schedules. Following an initial three- day online course, the daily routine can be maintained in just 15 minutes per day. Further guidance, meditations and breathing techniques are made available via a mobile app, providing ongoing support that can be adapted to individual routines. The idea is not to overhaul a lifestyle, but to integrate simple, effective techniques into it.

A Growing Sleep Crisis

Among Founders Sleep loss has quietly become endemic in the startup world. According to Harvard Business Review, more than half of CEOs report sleeping six hours or less per night. While this might feel like a necessary sacrifice in a hyper-competitive environment, research tells a different story. One study from Johns Hopkins suggests that the impulsivity associated with sleep loss may be partly responsible for the entrepreneurial drive. But over time, that lack of rest erodes clarity, creativity and emotional regulation, precisely the qualities needed to lead a business through uncertainty. Even minor habits, like scrolling through a phone before bed, have significant consequences. A study of 45,000 young adults linked evening screen time to a 59% higher risk of insomnia, compounding the cycle of poor rest and high stress.

Addressing Root Causes, Not Just Symptoms

The Art of Living's new protocol aims to break that cycle. It combines techniques known to stimulate the vagus nerve and activate the body's parasympathetic (rest and digest) system, both of which play a critical role in reducing stress and supporting restorative sleep. In addition to breathwork and meditation to reset the circadian rhythm, the programme includes guidance on sleep hygiene and even insights into the gut-brain connection, an emerging area of focus in mental health. Non-Sleep Deep Rest practices, such as Yoga Nidra, provide many of the benefits of sleep itself, even when rest is hard to come by. "Sleep is foundational to well-being, yet millions struggle with stress and restlessness that disrupt it," said Dr Vikas Sinha, MD. "This new programme is designed to retrain the nervous system using time-tested techniques that go beyond quick fixes—offering lifelong tools for better sleep and reduced anxiety."

A Different Kind of Edge

For founders working under constant pressure, restoring quality sleep may be less about self- care and more about long-term effectiveness. Early feedback from those trying the protocol points to better rest, improved concentration and increased emotional resilience. While quick productivity hacks remain popular in the business world, approaches like this one reflect a shift in thinking: that recovery, not just endurance, may be the real key to sustainable