Why More UK Families Are Choosing Direct Cremation and Planning Ahead

In the aftermath of losing a loved one, in the past, families had to struggle to piece together a funeral plan. They often weren't sure what their family member wanted and had to do their best. Having a funeral plan ready for the end of life is considerate and alleviates the pressure on families.

Discussions about death can cause discomfort, but they are becoming more common as people in the UK take a more open and practical approach to the end of life. Instead of seeing it as a taboo subject, families are recognizing that advanced planning is an act of love.

A Shift in How the UK Approaches Death

Traditional funerals are in decline in the UK for several reasons. Primary among them is the rising cost of funerals. The price for a basic funeral has risen to an all-time high of £4,285, according to SunLife. This is a record high. Funeral planning has now shifted to affordability and flexibility.

As people become less invested in having a formal funeral ceremony, direct cremation is becoming the choice of many.

What Is Direct Cremation and Why Is It Growing?

A direct cremation does not include a traditional funeral service, so no mourners are present. The cost of the cremation provides a more transparent cost for the service. Since direct cremation is only the cremation and doesn't have additional services attached, it's less costly than conventional funeral packages. Families can instead invest in having memorials, celebrations of life, or other more personalized ceremonies.

A direct cremation like that provided by Aura Funerals takes away the pressure, formality, and high cost that are associated with traditional funerals.

Why Prepaid Funeral Plans Make Sense

To alleviate the stress placed on families after the death of a loved one, an individual can take care of their end-of-life plans themselves. By paying the cost of a funeral or direct cremation in advance, the price is protected from future inflation, protecting the bereaved family from additional, last-minute costs. There are regulations and consumer protections in place to make certain this important investment is protected.

Prepaying for a funeral or direct cremation helps reduce the stress during the time of bereavement and eliminates the need for making unexpected financial decisions.

A Provider Perspective

Aura Funerals takes a modern approach to funerals by focusing on empathy, simplicity, and transparency. Paul Jameson founded Aura Funerals after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. His personal experience with dealing with the emotional and practical difficulties of dealing with his own end-of-life plans shaped how Aura Funerals interacts with its clients.

"As someone who's had a brush with my mortality, I know how important it is to feel like things are going to be taken care of when the time comes," says Jameson.

Aura Funerals concentrates on reducing the stress of the family left behind and dealing with them with dignity. Rather than pushing elaborate traditional ceremonies, Aura Funerals designs services around the families' desires and needs.

This new, modern perspective on funeral planning helps alleviate the emotional and financial strain that often follows a death and is a shift in end-of-life services that shows greater consideration for the bereaved and the one they lost.