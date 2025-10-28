Workplace Stress Drives Shift in Employee Health Support Expectations

Rising workplace stress is reshaping employee expectations, with new data revealing that British workers are increasingly prioritizing mental health and stress reduction support. According to a recent survey by international recruitment firm Robert Half, more than half (54%) of employees now consider access to mental health resources a deciding factor in whether to join or remain with a company.

Additionally, nearly half (48%) of workers place equal importance on stress reduction programs, underscoring the growing demand for comprehensive wellbeing support. Despite this, a significant gap remains, with a third of businesses still not offering any form of stress reduction support to their staff. As workplace pressures mount, these findings highlight a critical opportunity for companies to improve employee retention and wellbeing by addressing mental health and stress in the workplace.

Physical health also plays a key role in employees' expectations. Nearly half (49%) of workers say access to gym memberships influences their decision to stay with or join a company. More than a third (36%) value in-office physical activities, such as yoga or group exercise sessions—yet 41% of employers do not currently offer such perks. For remote workers, the demand for health initiatives remains strong, with 36% of respondents expressing interest in virtual physical activity platforms, a benefit that 42% of employers still do not provide.

These findings underscore the increasing importance of health-focused perks as a core component of employee offerings. Amid rising concerns about burnout, stress, and work-life balance, businesses are being urged to prioritize mental and physical wellbeing programs to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce.

Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director UK & Ireland at Robert Half, commented:



"This data reinforces what we've long believed - employee wellbeing must be at the heart of every organisation's culture. At Robert Half, we've made meaningful investments in mental health resources, physical activity initiatives and flexible benefits to support our teams. When businesses prioritise wellbeing, they don't just retain talent, they empower people to thrive.



"These findings reflect a broader shift in employee expectations, where wellbeing is no longer seen as a perk but a priority. With wellbeing clearly now a key factor in talent attraction and retention, companies that embrace holistic support for their workforce are better positioned to succeed in today's competitive landscape."