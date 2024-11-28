The APEX Inter-University Pitch Competition launches to connect UK students with industry leaders, offering hands-on experience, mentorship, and access to networks, funding, and entrepreneurial insights

The APEX Inter-University Pitch Competition, launched by the APEX Global Forum, a London-based organisation that fosters a diverse and inclusive community of leaders, investors, and changemakers, provides students with hands-on experience, mentorship, and access to private capital and influential networks. The invitation-only group, aims to empower young innovators to create lasting societal impact, marking a transformative moment for entrepreneurial education.

This program empowers young innovators to make a lasting societal impact, representing a pivotal moment in entrepreneurial education. It seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering student entrepreneurship across universities in the UK.

The competition is open to students from diverse academic fields, the competition fosters collaboration and real-world innovation. Entrants will navigate virtual qualifiers and regional finals, culminating in a prestigious UK Nationwide Finals at the London School of Economics. Winners will receive funding, mentorship, and membership in APEX's elite global community of leaders and investors.

Rebecca Fayad, Chair of Imperial Entrepreneurs, WEF Global Shaper, and founder, says:

"The APEX Inter-Uni Pitch Competition is moving the needle in the UK startup scene, challenging the notion that success only blooms in Silicon Valley. The UK holds equal, if not greater, talent, driven by higher standards and rigorous regulation – yet often faces limited funding. As Imperial Entrepreneurs, we know that groundbreaking technology and innovation are abundant here. This competition brings the resources and connections to bridge that funding gap, empowering UK startups to thrive and make their mark on the world stage."

Applications Open

UK university students have a chance to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas in the newly launched APEX Inter-University Pitch Competition, open to:

Undergraduate, Master's, PhD, and Research students.

Startups focusing on sustainability or delivering data-driven solutions with positive impacts on humanity or the planet.

Teams with diverse founders or startups addressing underrepresented communities' needs.

Applications open on December 6, 2024, with a pre-selection phase running until January 12, 2025. Ten teams per region will advance to the finals at the London School of Economics on April 10, 2025, where winners will secure funding, mentorship, and access to APEX's global leadership network.

For more details and to apply, click here.