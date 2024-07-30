Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Creating inclusive content on LinkedIn is no walk in the park. From understanding accessibility needs to implementing effective strategies, it can sometimes feel overwhelming. With more than a billion professionals using LinkedIn daily, making sure your content stands out yet remains accessible to everyone is crucial.

According to the WHO1, an estimated 1.3 billion people experience significant disability. This represents 16% of the world's population or one in six of us. By making your posts accessible, you connect with a broader audience, creating valuable professional relationships that might otherwise be missed. Improving engagement isn't just about reaching more people; it's about ensuring everyone can interact with your content comfortably and meaningfully.

Demonstrating inclusivity signals that you value diversity and are an expert in your field. Recognised as "accessible" by the American Foundation for the Blind, LinkedIn offers a range of tools to enhance the accessibility of your posts. By utilising these tools, you can establish yourself as a forward-thinking figure in your industry emphasising your dedication to diversity and inclusivity.

As a LinkedIn consultant, I have seen firsthand how inclusivity can transform engagement and visibility on this professional platform. Creating inclusive content requires a strategic approach and attention to detail. When I first started out, my primary concern was how to create content that resonated with my audience. It wasn't long before I realised that inclusivity should have been at the forefront of my strategy.

The LinkedIn algorithm favours posts that utilise its functionalities. By using the platform's accessibility features, you can significantly expand your reach. It's simpler than you might think: The more inclusive your content is, the more likely it is to be shared and engaged, amplifying your message further.

Through my own journey from law to LinkedIn consulting, I've identified key strategies to ensure your LinkedIn content is both inclusive and impactful. Here are my top tips to help you achieve this.

1. Strategically incorporate fonts, symbols and emojis.

I used to steer of emojis assuming they lacked professionalism. However, they can boost engagement significantly. Keep in mind that screen readers describe emojis aloud. Use them thoughtfully and sparingly. For instance, replacing a word with an emoji like "?" for ice cream is more user friendly for screen readers.

Symbols and emojis should complement the message without overshadowing it, ensuring clarity for all readers.

2. Emphasise SEO text in bold.

Looking to enhance your content's accessibility and search visibility? Craft SEO-friendly text in an editor like MS Word or Google Docs, then paste it into your LinkedIn post. Avoid bolding entire sentences or paragraphs as it can make the text harder to read for screen reader users.

3. Leverage rich media.

Incorporating media like images, videos, and GIFs can enhance the appeal and accessibility of your content. Adding text to images helps impaired users understand the visuals when using screen readers. Here's a quick guide:

Click on the Add photo icon.

Choose the image. Click Open.

Access the Alt Text tab below the image.

Provide a 300-character description.

Save your changes.

Rich media not only enhances appeal but also caters to various learning preferences making your content more impactful and inclusive.

4. Include captions in videos.

Captions play a role in making video content accessible. Video tools such as Zubtitle and Loom offer captioning solutions. For LinkedIn events, you can activate auto-captions before going live.

You can also upload captions in the form of an SRT file to ensure that everyone can access your video content. Captions not only allow those who are deaf or hard of hearing to engage with your content but also help non-native speakers better grasp your message.

5. Enhance readability with Dark Mode.

Another tip is to try out Dark Mode, which can enhance the readability of your posts for users. To switch to dark mode:

Click on the Me icon located at the top of your LinkedIn homepage.

Choose Settings & Privacy, from the menu.

Select Display under Account Preferences.

Pick your display setting.

Utilising dark mode may reduce eye strain for users making it a considerate addition to improve accessibility.

6. Use Camel Case to make hashtags easier to understand.

Using Camel Case (capitalising each word in a hashtag) can make hashtags easier for screen readers to understand. For instance #InclusiveContent is more effective, than #inclusivecontent.

Place hashtags at the end of your post to avoid disrupting screen readers. This simple tweak can significantly impact how your content is perceived and engaged with.

7. Expand content options with audio events.

LinkedIn now offers users the option to set up events allowing you to connect with an audience that prefers audio content.

To kick off an event:

Start by clicking "Create an Event" on the Post Page or using the Audio event icon.

Choose LinkedIn Audio Event, from the Event Format menu.

Enter the details. Hit "Post." Audio events can help reach an audience, those who prefer listening over reading.

Crafting inclusive content on LinkedIn isn't a habit—it's crucial. By making your posts accessible, you boost engagement, stay true to your values and take advantage of LinkedIn's algorithm to expand your visibility. Follow these suggestions to ensure that your LinkedIn content connects seamlessly with everyone in your network.

1 WHO Disability Fact Sheet