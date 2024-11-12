Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The rise of entrepreneurs is reshaping the economic and cultural landscape, with a new generation of innovators driving change and creating opportunities like never before.

There are 582 million entrepreneurs in the world (MARKINBLOG, 2020). According to the latest statistics, nearly 5.1 million new businesses were registered in 2022 (US Census Bureau, 2023). This was the second year in a row that that number exceeded 5 million.

My entrepreneurship journey began in 2006, when my friend James Street — co-founder and co-CEO of Whalar Group — and I took a leap of faith. We decided to drop out of an entrepreneur-focused university program, just shy of graduation, to pursue our first business venture (ironic, right?). Though not everyone supported our decision, that hands-on experience taught us invaluable lessons.

Over nearly a decade in, we've had significant successes and crushing failures. We've discovered that the best way to grow is often by diving headfirst into the unknown, learning by doing. In 2015, James and I won the Shopify Build a Business award for one of our direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies. After seeing firsthand the rising success of creator marketing and the opportunities to elevate creators, we launched Whalar in 2016.

Over the years, Whalar has evolved into Whalar Group: a global creator company with a unique, end-to-end creator ecosystem. This includes six companies: Whalar, Whalar Talent, Moby Ventures, The Lighthouse, Umi Games and Foam. Prospective entrepreneurs often wonder how to even start. I love to share Paulo Coelho's quote: 'It's either One Day or Day One. You Decide.' Day One embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship. I challenge myself — and all entrepreneurs — to embrace this mantra each day.

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to tour the SpaceX facility in Los Angeles, where employees focused on the 'rate of learning.' They emphasized that the most valuable asset is a willingness to stay curious and keep learning. The best ideas pivot, evolve, and adapt; that's where real growth happens. You can't learn if you don't start.

My best advice? Be a Day One person, not a One Day person. Half of the battle is managing risks and being willing to learn and evolve.

My favorite part of this journey is the challenge of embracing the uncertainty: being at point A, with a goal at point Z, when the path isn't clear. When we started Whalar, it was just a small team of five. Today, we've grown into a global company with over 300 employees. Taking the first step, at Day One, can lead to extraordinary growth.

Having a business is immensely rewarding, but it comes with intense pressure. Hiring a team means taking on the responsibility for their livelihoods and navigating uncharted territory. The stakes are high. I'm fortunate to share it all with my co-founder and co-CEO. Having a partner means you're not navigating challenges alone; you can 'play better ball.' For example, when one of us isn't on our A-game, the other is always there to take the reins.

Many people saw a "global creator company" as a risky business move. But we always believed that creators were the future, not a temporary trend. Creators are the heart of entertainment, media, and culture. After all, they drive 39% of watch time in entertainment. They will shape the future of these industries.

As Whalar grew, we knew it was time to define our core philosophies, providing us with a blueprint to guide our journey. We focused on our mission, 'Liberating the Creative Voice.' This guiding principle is key to our growth. I tell up and comers that every experience is a learning opportunity. There's no shortcut to gaining wisdom; struggles make you a better entrepreneur. Listen to advisors and mentors, but ultimately, you need your own perspective to build something great. It's also crucial to tackle problems you understand and are interested in.

When we started Whalar, our goal was to better support creators and the industry. Solving a problem you're passionate about makes the journey not only easier, but also more enjoyable and fulfilling. One of my favorite TED Talks is by Bill Gross of IdeaLab. He discusses why few startups succeed while many falter. Many people believe that having the perfect idea is the key to success (hence Gross' idea to name his company IdeaLab). However, he found that timing is actually the most crucial factor (followed by team and execution). The idea itself ranks third in importance. While ideas can pivot and evolve, timing is critical and often the hardest element to gauge as an entrepreneur. If Whalar had launched five years earlier, our story might have been very different.

So, embrace the uncertainty. Entrepreneurs grapple with imposter syndrome, so it's important to take it day by day. While you might overestimate what you can achieve in a year, you likely underestimate what you can achieve in five or more years. Success is about making progress one day at a time. James and I thrive on the limitless opportunities within the industry. Entrepreneurship is a rollercoaster, full of challenges and rewards. You have to power through.

The line between success and failure is thin. During uncertain moments, I'm always inspired by this quote from Winston Churchill: 'Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.' That's the thrill of entrepreneurship, facing setbacks with unwavering passion. Let's all be Day One people, not One Day dreamers, and enjoy every twist and turn. And yes, starting a business and being an entrepreneur is tough as hell, but damn, it's so worth it.