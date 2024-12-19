Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Harry Olorunda, the founder of Park Lane Market in Glasgow, knew his venture would be about more than just selling goods - it would be about creating a space that connected people. In a conversation with Entrepreneur UK about building businesses in emerging areas, Olorunda explains how the market grew from humble beginnings in the Southside to become a key part of the community, and why understanding a neighbourhood's pulse is essential for long-term success.

What was the "aha" moment that convinced you the Park Lane Market idea would thrive?

I think it all stemmed from reminiscing about visiting Broadway Market in Tooting with my mum. That vibrant hustle and bustle had always stuck with me. When I moved to Glasgow, I realised the Southside had a similar energy bubbling under the surface — it just needed a platform to bring people together.

The turning point came early when traders and visitors quickly rallied behind Park Lane Market. It wasn't just about the goods being sold; it was about creating a community space that connected people, built relationships, and celebrated local talent. We've always believed that if you put people first, success will follow. That ethos of building something more meaningful is also why our new partnership with The Social Hub in the city centre feels like a natural extension. Their focus on fostering community and innovation aligns perfectly with what Park Lane Market is all about.

Strathbungo and Shawlands being named among the "coolest" neighbourhoods globally is a testament to their transformation. What's the secret sauce for spotting a neighbourhood on the rise before it hits "cool" status, and how did you find it in Shawlands and Strathbungo?

It's all about the people. You look for areas where creatives, independent thinkers, and entrepreneurs are starting to gather. Strathbungo and Shawlands had this incredible raw authenticity — but there was untapped potential.

What stood out to me was the willingness of people in the Southside to collaborate and invest in their community. That energy reminded me of neighbourhoods in London that had transformed into hubs of activity, thanks to people connecting and building something bigger than themselves. As I watched these areas grow, I realised that people don't just want a cool place to live; they want places where they feel like they belong. That's the same energy we're seeing in the city centre now, where spaces like The Social Hub are bringing fresh ideas and new communities together.

With Glasgow's constantly evolving cultural scene, how did you stay ahead of trends while staying true to your mission?

Staying ahead of trends is about listening to your community and keeping your values at the heart of everything you do. For Park Lane Market, it has always been about championing local makers, sustainability, and creating a space where people feel welcomed and inspired.

We listen to people. We're there every weekend, and we can sense what people want — it's not just about watching trends unfold from a distance; it's about being in the thick of it. We also have such a great network of traders that they keep us informed on what's hot. Trends come and go, but if you focus on authenticity and connection, you'll always stay relevant.

We're always moving forward - there's an incredible art scene in Glasgow and we're going to lean into that with a series of art exhibitions next year.

Given the recognition of Shawlands and Strathbungo, what do you believe are the hidden business opportunities in these neighbourhoods that other entrepreneurs might be overlooking?

The biggest opportunity is in creating spaces that foster connection and collaboration. Strathbungo and Shawlands are full of independent thinkers, but there's still room for more innovative concepts that bring people together.

Experiential businesses, in particular, have huge potential — whether that's boutique fitness, wellness studios or unique food and drink offerings that showcase local talent. Concept stores. There's also untapped potential in building multi-functional spaces that offer more than one experience, much like what Park Lane has done by integrating music, markets, and community vibes. You can see that in the growth of concept stores which offer hybrid experiences in the area.

What risks did you take by opening in an up-and-coming area, and how did you mitigate them?

We had no guarantee people would show up. When we started, the Southside wasn't yet the hotspot it is today, and there was a chance the market could struggle to gain traction. To mitigate this, we focused on creating a high-quality experience for both traders and visitors.

We kept our stall prices affordable, curated a mix of exciting vendors, and added personal touches like our signature 90s music playlist. We've worked with a subset of stakeholders who have been around the Southside building the foundations for a lot longer than us. There's a huge creative force that's been around for a long time. We've helped to provide a platform and they helped to give us credibility and knowledge of the history of the area.

Those small decisions helped build trust and loyalty over time. Similarly, as we move into the city centre with The Social Hub, we're applying the same approach — listening to what people want, staying true to our roots, and creating an experience that feels authentic and fresh.

If you could time-travel back to when you first set up Park Lane Market, what would you tell yourself about betting on an emerging area?

Nothing's ever built in a day: I would have never believed that one day we'd be up to 60 dates per year. You don't see the rewards until other people start pointing it out to you. Perseverance is key and stick to what you believe in – I'd tell myself to embrace the long game. Building something in an emerging area takes time. We had a slow start and used to give away stalls for free, but we stayed focused on our vision and kept putting people first, the momentum will come.

I'd also remind myself of the importance of partnerships. Back then, we relied heavily on word-of-mouth and grassroots efforts. While that worked, I'd tell myself to start looking for aligned partners and advice earlier. Collaboration is everything. It's one thing to shout about what you're doing yourself, but when others become your advocates, it multiplies your reach and your impact.

What advice would you give to entrepreneurs looking to enter a neighbourhood just before it hits its growth phase?

Get to know the neighbourhood intimately. Spend time there, talk to locals, and look for the undercurrents of change — like a growing creative scene or an influx of small businesses. Those are the signs that an area is on the verge of transformation.

And when you start your business, focus on giving back to the community. That's what has made Park Lane Market successful. We've always wanted to be an anchor for the community, a space where people feel like they belong. If you can create something that feels authentic and meaningful, you'll naturally become part of the neighbourhood's growth story. The opportunities aren't just about profit; they're about building something that lasts. That's the approach we'll be taking as we hope to move into new cities in partnership with The Social Hub.

