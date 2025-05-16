You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After a near-suicide and a life-changing breathwork session, David Millar discovered the power of emotional healing and community for men struggling in silence. His journey from rock bottom to building Mantra Menswork is a raw, purpose-driven reminder that transformation often begins in our darkest moments.

What inspired you to start your business?

Initially, I was inspired to start my business because I had gone through a deep bout of depression and near suicide, so I nearly took my own life. And through the recovery from that, I realised in my community that so many other men were feeling the same way, and that inspired me to look at the culture of men in our society in a wider perspective. I saw that so many men were feeling isolated and lost, and that we needed a third space – somewhere to gather as men in a way that was more meaningful than the pub or a football match.

A turning point for me was a breathwork session that I was invited to, just 24 hours before I had planned to take my own life. I don't even know who sent me the text inviting me, but I went along, thinking, 'whatever, I've already made my decision.' But that session cracked me wide open. It was like I was locked in my head, trapped in a jail cell, and suddenly I was freed. It gave me hope, dropped me into my body, and helped me release things that I hadn't processed in over ten years. That one moment set me on a path to explore different healing modalities – meditation, movement practices, plant medicine, psychology – and ultimately led to creating Mantra Menswork. I wanted to help men avoid reaching the place I was in and give them the tools to reconnect with themselves and others.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

There were two big challenges: first, actually making the commitment to do this work full-time, and second, helping men recognise they have permission to engage in this kind of self-development. I had a comfortable job, a salary, and a stable career. But when my dad was diagnosed with terminal cancer, I had this huge perspective shift. He had worked his whole life as a joiner and builder, breaking his body to provide for us. He finally retired, and almost immediately, he was diagnosed with cancer. That made me question everything. Why was I doing a job that wasn't truly fulfilling, that wasn't helping anyone in a meaningful way? I had already been running small men's circles and gatherings, and I knew deep down this was what I wanted to do. But taking that leap was terrifying - just hoping the net would appear.

The second challenge was communicating to men that this work is available and valuable, and it really works. Men are often locked into their own experience and reluctant to invest in their own growth. They suppress everything and just 'get on with it,' instead of realising they can actually do better. Getting past that conditioning has been one of the biggest hurdles, but the results speak for themselves. When men step into this space, they realise what they've been missing their whole lives.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

I see failure as an opportunity to learn and grow. One of the biggest skills I've developed through years of training and self-work is the ability to own my mistakes quickly, without self-judgment. The faster I can acknowledge a failure, understand it, and take responsibility, the more I evolve. That's the real key to personal growth. Most people get stuck in shame, self-criticism, or avoidance, but I've learned that if I can examine a setback without attaching my worth to it, I can move forward much faster. Before I had these tools, I got trapped in what I call the 'drama triangle' - where you fall into a victim mindset, blame others, or wait for someone else to come and fix things for you. That cycle disempowers people. What I've learned is that no one is coming to save you. The moment you take full responsibility for your own life and your own choices, that's when real transformation happens.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Only do something that is deeply meaningful to you - something that has personal significance and helps others create the change you once needed yourself. Lead from experience, not just from knowledge. If you're creating something just for money, or just because you think there's a market for it, you'll burn out fast. The best businesses come from people who have lived the journey themselves and are now turning around to help others walk that path.

Be crystal clear on your 'why.' Your vision! Business is hard, and you will be tested. If you don't have a clear, meaningful purpose driving you, you'll struggle when things get tough. But if your work is aligned with your deeper mission, you'll have the resilience to push through any challenge. Think of your vision as an arrow. On its own, it can be a useful tool; sharp, pointed, full of potential. But without a bow, it has serious limitations. You might know where you want to go, but you've got no way of getting it there with power, precision, or momentum. That's where your mission comes in. The mission is the bow, the structure, tension, and force that launches your vision forward. A clear mission provides the systems, support, and strategy to bring your vision to life. It turns potential into impact. Alone, vision and mission aren't very functional. But together, they become a powerful weapon, a tool for transformation, direction, and purpose. So don't just dream it. Build the bow, draw it back with intention, and let that arrow fly.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

By being very clear on my purpose. I know my vision, and I judge myself not by daily ups and downs, but by how much progress I'm making toward that vision. Every decision I make is either moving me forward, pulling me backward, or pivoting me in a new direction. I don't let temporary setbacks define me; I focus on the bigger picture. Beyond that, community is everything. I built Mantra because I needed it. Now, I have the support network I wish I had years ago - a group of men who hold me accountable, challenge me, and lift me up when I need it. Surrounding yourself with the right people makes all the difference.

What are your tips for achieving success?

Surround yourself with people who inspire you. Success is as much about who you spend your time with as it is about your personal effort. I've built a team of 10 people, and every one of them has come into my life at the right time. I didn't just put out job ads and hire randomly – these people found this work, and I've surrounded myself with them because I deeply respect them. I also believe in integrity above all else. Success isn't just about making money or achieving external goals – it's about consistently proving to yourself that you are the person you say you are. Every action you take is either reinforcing your self-worth or undermining it. Do what you say you're going to do, show up for the people who matter, and never compromise on your values. That's what real success looks like to me.