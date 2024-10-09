Sean Reddington, CEO and founder at Thrive, a Nottingham based learning technology company, shares his insights on innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

For Reddington, the journey of entrepreneurship began with a desire to change how people perceive workplace learning. Drawing from personal experiences and challenges, he emphasises the importance of listening to customers and fostering a supportive environment as essential steps toward meaningful innovation in any industry.

What inspired you to start your business?

I started Thrive because I saw a huge gap in the market. There wasn't a platform that combined learning, communication, social, and skills development seamlessly.

I wanted to create something that changed how people view workplace learning, I was sick of my friends moaning about how boring and tedious things like health and safety training are. So I wanted to make it engaging and meaningful, rather than something people dread.

My own experience, especially after leaving school at 16, pushed me to prove that learning continues at work and should be something that's exciting, relevant, and personal.

What key strategies have you implemented at Thrive to scale rapidly while maintaining company culture and employee engagement?

We've always focused on putting people first—both customers and employees.

Internally, we use the Thrive platform for our own communication and development, so our teams feel connected and supported as we continue to evolve processes and ways of working as we mature.

We've hired some amazing talent in leadership roles too! Bringing in some exceptional talent to our team from the likes of HSBC, Meta, LinkedIn has really helped us nurture stable and successful growth - And we're proud that over 50% of our Leadership Team is female too!

On top of that, we foster a culture where failure isn't feared—everyone is encouraged to try new things, and we celebrate wins together.

What advice would you give to others aspiring to enter and succeed in your industry?

First, you've got to listen to your customers—really listen. Our success comes from building what our end-users wanted, not what the industry had always done.

Second, don't be afraid to challenge industry norms. Find out what frustrates people and create a solution that addresses it head-on. Finally, build a team that shares your passion, pace and vision, and don't be afraid to invest in their potential.

Can you describe a pivotal moment in your career that significantly impacted your journey as an entrepreneur?

Selling my first business, Mind Click, was a pivotal moment. It was both the best and worst day of my life. On the one hand, I'd made a life-changing amount of money, but on the other, I felt lost—I wasn't part of the business anymore.

That experience taught me that success isn't just about financial gain. It's about being passionate about what you do and having a solid team that's along for the journey. That realisation inspired me to start Thrive and build something I'd love being part of every day.

What common mistakes do you see entrepreneurs make when scaling their businesses, and how can they avoid them?

A big mistake is not hiring fast enough, especially in key areas like sales and marketing. You need the right people early to push your early growth - it's all that matters in the early days.

Another common issue is trying to do everything yourself—delegate and hire people who are better than you in their field, that's what it's all about. I often refer to being a CEO as a live game of Football manager!

Lastly, some entrepreneurs lose sight of their culture when scaling. Make sure your values and principles grow with your business, so you don't lose what made your company special in the first place.

Can you share an example that significantly influenced Thrive's growth trajectory?

Initially, the industry was stuck in its ways, but we took a completely different approach by focusing on combining the core elements of key platforms into one (skills, learning, comms).

That mindset shift led to the rapid growth of our platform because we were offering something unique. Word spread, and soon after, we were onboarding some of the biggest names in the business, like Avon, Burger King and Volvo.

Share your tips for achieving success...

Surround yourself with smart, ambitious people who aren't afraid to challenge. Don't be afraid to fail—failure is just another step towards success. And most importantly, enjoy the process. If you're not passionate about what you're building, it will show in the long run.