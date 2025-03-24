Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dan Hespe, founder of Onya- a Glasgow based subscription merchandise platform tailored for the fitness industry - has built a business driven not by the desire for rapid growth or overnight success, but by the quest for freedom. Freedom to work from anywhere, to create value, and most importantly, to step away from the treadmill of trading time for money.

"I had always been entrepreneurial and was tired of trading time for money and needing to be in a physical location," Hespe shared when reflecting on his motivation to start Onya. "That's why I started my business, Onya. I wanted to build a business that allows me the freedom to work from anywhere and trade the value I create rather than exchanging my time for money."

The journey of building a business, however, is rarely a smooth one. For Hespe, the toughest challenge has been embracing the unknown. "The biggest challenge has been stepping into the unknown – it's an uncomfortable thing to do," he said. Yet, as every entrepreneur learns, failure is a rite of passage. Hespe's experience with setbacks has taught him that the world continues to turn, regardless of how grim things might seem in the moment. "But the more repetitions and mistakes you make, the more you realise that the world still spins and the sun comes up tomorrow. You just learn from it and move on, which is easier said than done."

In the early stages of Onya's development, Hespe found himself caught in the familiar trap of Silicon Valley idealism - dreaming of building something massive, of changing the world. But, like many entrepreneurs before him, the allure of grandeur proved paralyzing. "Initially, I was caught up in the 'Silicon Valley' hype of building the biggest thing possible, dreaming big, and changing the world. This just caused me analysis paralysis and made me think I couldn't start small." Through trial and error, Hespe realized that success isn't about starting with a bang. "The best way to start is with baby steps – you don't need to change the world on day one. Simple, consistent efforts over months and years make the difference." It's this principle of incremental progress that drives Onya today, as Hespe's focus remains firmly on sustainable, long-term growth.

Handling failure is never easy, and early in his journey, Hespe was especially hard on himself. "Initially, it was difficult—I would be extremely hard on myself, and every setback felt catastrophic," he recalled. However, over time, Hespe learned to separate his identity from his business. "The best thing for me has been shifting my headspace to a broader perspective, usually through exercise. I am not my business, and my business does not define my value as a person." For Hespe, perspective is key, and he believes that it's crucial for entrepreneurs to keep the bigger picture in mind. "The world keeps spinning, and none of us get out alive. Just chill out a bit."

So, what advice does Hespe have for those starting their own business? "Start small – daily, consistent efforts are key. Be patient – it will take longer than you think, but the only way to fail is by stopping. Have a thick skin – business is business. 99.9999% of the time, it is not personal at all, so don't take things personally." In the face of adversity, motivation is essential, and Hespe has developed his own formula for keeping momentum. "I just remind myself that the only way to fail is to stop, so I just have to keep going. Don't get me wrong - everyone is human and has bad days and weeks; life is hard. But the sooner I can shift my 'state' and start making progress again, the better."

Shifting one's state is something Hespe takes seriously. In his view, a key to success is finding activities that help entrepreneurs reset and refocus. For him, exercise is the go-to solution when things start to feel heavy. "Have an activity that helps you shift your 'state.' This can take many forms. For me, exercise is a reliable way to shake off a slump - it works almost without fail." Shifting from "work mode" to "family mode" is another method he uses to maintain balance. Ultimately, Hespe is quick to point out that being human comes first—business success follows. "In my opinion, you can't run a successful business without being a human being first," he said, emphasising the importance of maintaining mental and physical well-being alongside entrepreneurial ambitions.

Hespe's journey with Onya is a reminder that the true spirit of entrepreneurship lies not in the quest for fame or fortune, but in creating something that aligns with your values, supports your personal freedom, and allows you to stay grounded. In the end, it's the baby steps that count - and for Hespe, the journey is as important as the destination.