Small And Mighty: How The UK Is Powering Up Its Microbusinesses

By Mina Vucic Edited by Entrepreneur UK

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a post-pandemic world reshaped by economic uncertainty, flexible work, and a new wave of entrepreneurship, microbusinesses have emerged as one of the most dynamic—and overlooked—segments of the economy.

Now, Small Business Britain, one of the country's leading enterprise support organisations, is setting out to change that with the launch of Small and Mighty Live, an in-person, high-impact training event designed to unlock the next phase of growth for the UK's smallest businesses.

Set to take place at London's Science Museum on October 2, 2025, Small and Mighty Live marks the physical evolution of the acclaimed Small and Mighty Enterprise Programme, which has already supported over 4,000 entrepreneurs since its launch in 2022.

From marketing workshops to live strategy panels and one-on-one mentoring, the day-long event will gather hundreds of sole traders and microbusinesses under one roof, giving them unprecedented access to business leaders, industry experts, and actionable tools for scale.

"This event isn't just a celebration of opportunity and growth," said Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain. "It's a powerful reminder of the vital role small businesses play in driving innovation, resilience, and boosting the UK economy."

Delivered in partnership with Xero UK and ARU Peterborough, the Small and Mighty Enterprise Programme offers a free six-week online curriculum tailored to the nation's 5.2 million microbusinesses. This autumn, the programme returns on September 16, welcoming 500 entrepreneurs for expert-led training, live mentoring, and a structured path to building a 12-month growth strategy.

Bethany Morton, founder of jewellery brand Silver & Steel, credits the programme for reigniting her business direction:

"I hadn't looked at my business plan since launching. The programme gave me a much-needed refresher on setting goals, using new digital tools, and staying inspired."

The live event in October is timed to coincide with the programme's midpoint—transforming its digital format into a vibrant, physical hub for community building and deep learning.

Speakers at the event include Mike Soutar, entrepreneur and government adviser, Charelle Griffith, a top marketing mentor, and Professor Tom Williamson of ARU Peterborough. Workshops will tackle everything from SEO and PR to customer experience, alongside a live strategy panel hosted by money expert Emma Maslin, founder of The Money Whisperer.

Attendees can expect not only knowledge-sharing, but tailored guidance through one-to-one mentorship, as well as peer networking opportunities with fellow founders facing similar growth challenges.

"Microbusinesses are incredibly driven to grow," said Kate Hayward, Managing Director at Xero UK. "But they often struggle to access practical, relevant support. That's exactly what this programme delivers."

Small and Mighty Live arrives at a time of growing ambition among the UK's microbusinesses. According to new research by Small Business Britain and Xero, over 60% of small business owners plan to grow their businesses by at least 50% in the next five years—a clear signal of intent that's now being matched with institutional support.

By blending expert insight, community connection, and real-world tools, the programme doesn't just provide a platform for growth—it's quietly reshaping the UK's economic narrative, putting microbusinesses at the heart of the recovery and beyond.

In a world increasingly defined by agility, resilience, and local impact, small may very well be the future of mighty.

Applications for the next Small and Mighty Enterprise Programme are now open.
To learn more or register for Small and Mighty Live, visit smallbusinessbritain.uk
Mina Vucic

Director of Production and Multimedia, BNC Publishing

Mina Vucic is the Director of Production and Multimedia at BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.

