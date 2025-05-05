Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2020, the world came to a halt. For Hala Sayess, it was a moment of total upheaval. The restaurants she ran in central London with her husband had shuttered, the hospitality sector was collapsing - and she was pregnant. "It was an incredibly difficult time, emotionally and financially," Sayess says. "However the happenings of the pandemic gave me absolute clarity which I'm grateful for. When you lose everything, you reach a point where the only way forward is to rebuild."

Out of that chaos came Cheffie, a digital platform connecting top-tier private chefs with people looking for unforgettable dining experiences at home. The idea was born in 2020, but it took two years of development and careful thinking before Cheffie officially launched in 2022 - at a time when many in the hospitality sector were still licking their wounds. "I asked myself: What can I create now that not only reflects the future of hospitality but also gives chefs and food lovers more freedom, flexibility, and connection? Once I had the idea in my head, I couldn't sit still. I had a newborn on the way and I needed to build a business that had longevity, something that could withstand change."

It's that focus on longevity - and luxury - that has set Cheffie apart in a crowded food-tech scene. But unlike many platforms scrambling to scale first and ask questions later, Sayess made listening the foundation. "While there are other businesses in the market, many are built without truly understanding the needs of chefs or customers. Cheffie stands apart because we've built it with them." Cheffie has hosted hundreds of conversations with chefs and diners, refining its experience to suit both sides. The result is a chef-led ecosystem that prioritises "flexibility, quality, and trust." Its vetting process is serious: "We want to be the best," Sayess says. "Our chefs range from Le Cordon Bleu graduates to executive chefs of well-known restaurants and Masterchef: The Professionals winners."

The platform has since caught the attention of luxury brands - including LVMH, Moët Hennessy, and George Clooney's Casamigos Tequila. "It has been both humbling and incredibly validating," Sayess says. "These brands have the highest standards and they can collaborate with anyone. When they choose to partner with Cheffie, it signals that we're delivering something truly exceptional." While the digital pivot was crucial, Sayess is quick to dispel the myth that tech makes things easier. "There's a misconception that moving from the physical world of restaurants to the digital space is somehow easier - however it is a major shift that shouldn't be underestimated."

"You're now faced with learning new tech infrastructure from scratch, navigating development timelines, and making complex UI and UX decisions," she explains. "It demands an entirely different skill set." Still, Sayess sees the long game. Cheffie is already operating across the UK and the South of France, with expansion to the Middle East next. The challenge, she says, is adapting to different markets without diluting the mission. "Cheffie is an ecosystem. One that empowers chefs and gives customers access to bespoke, in-home dining experiences. That foundation won't change."

If there's a legacy Sayess hopes Cheffie leaves on the UK culinary scene, it's twofold: freedom for chefs, and intimacy for diners. "Often chefs are confined to roles that don't reflect their value - working long hours, underpaid, with little control," she says. "Cheffie gives them another option. They choose their own jobs, their own rates, menus and ingredients. The platform provides them the opportunity to become entrepreneurs in their own right."

Meanwhile, the customers - increasingly burned out on restaurants, high prices, or the performative nature of going out - are looking inward again. "The pandemic made many of us fall in love with cooking and hosting at home again," Sayess says. "More and more we are seeing customers seeking out meaningful, personal experiences where they can spend time with loved ones in a comfortable setting, while still enjoying unrivalled quality."

Ultimately, she says, "My goal is to connect chefs and foodies in a way that feels modern, human, and joyful - and to build a platform that celebrates the incredible culinary talent we have here in the UK." Cheffie may have been born in crisis, but it's building something much more lasting: a new way to dine, and a new way to define success in hospitality.