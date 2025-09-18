Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When I started my PhD in computational chemistry, I had no idea what I was getting into. There wasn't a clear roadmap or anyone holding my hand, just a mountain of research papers, a ton of uncertainty and the nagging question: "Can I actually do this?". Looking back now, it feels a lot like building a business. In both cases, you're trying to create something that doesn't exist yet. You're constantly dealing with unknowns, testing ideas and trying to stay sane when everything feels like it's falling apart.

That academic journey ended with me earning a doctorate, but the lessons didn't stop there. Those years in the lab gave me tools I still use every day as an entrepreneur. Over time, I started to think of it as the 'science of business' - a way of using scientific thinking to build companies that don't just survive, but actually last. Here are five things my PhD taught me that completely shaped how I run businesses today.

1. Zoom out, then drill down

One of the first things I learned in research is don't get lost in the details without understanding the big picture, but also, don't get so obsessed with the big picture that you ignore the nuts and bolts. Entrepreneurs often swing too far in one direction. Some obsess over every little detail, while others stay stuck in "vision mode" and avoid the difficult stuff. You need both. In my own businesses, from funding to engineering, being able to step back and see the whole system and then zoom in to fix a single broken cog has made all the difference.

2. Creativity isn't magic - it's a habit

People think creativity shows up like a lightbulb moment but, in my experience, it rarely does. In research, most of the time you're just stuck. You're staring at data, trying things that don't work and wondering if you're wasting your time. Then, out of nowhere, a strange idea pops up – breakthroughs don't come from genius, they come from consistency.

Business is no different. You don't have to be brilliant to be creative - it's about being consistent, curious and open. Some of the best breakthroughs I've had come from ideas I almost dismissed. You've got to give ideas space to breathe, even the weird ones.

3. Problems are part of the job - stop taking them personally

Early on, I used to get so frustrated when things went wrong, especially when it happened right after something had just started working. It felt personal and like I must be doing something wrong. Then I remembered how physicists look at things like gravity or friction. They're not 'problems', they're just constants and part of how the system works. Once I started thinking that way, business became way less emotionally draining. Every challenge wasn't a crisis - it was just another variable and something to work with, not fight against.

4. Structure is important, but so is getting stuff done

In science, there's a method: observe, analyse, test, conclude. You follow the steps, but business doesn't always give you the luxury of time or clean data. I've had to make big decisions with incomplete information - sometimes in the middle of legal battles or fast-moving deals. Waiting for the 'perfect' answer would've sunk the whole thing. I still believe in structure and think things through but, when the moment calls for it, I move. Progress beats perfection every time.

5. If you don't build systems, you're building a mess

This one took a while to hit home. In my early ventures, I once dismissed systems as bureaucracy – until they saved me in court when facing a top legal team on my own. What saved me was preparation, documentation and systems I had built - even when they felt tedious. In science, if your experiment isn't properly set up, your data is useless. Similarly, in business, if your systems aren't solid, one bump in the road can wipe you out. It's not glamorous, but it's necessary. Good systems are what keep you standing when the unexpected hits.

The Business Physicist mindset

These principles became the foundation of how I run my businesses, from Funding Alternative Group to Compressed Air Centre, Calms Solutions UK, and everything under Bedrock Investment. I started calling myself 'The Business Physicist' not just for my personal brand, but because it reflects how I think. It's a mindset and a way of applying scientific thinking - logic, resilience and structure - to the messy, unpredictable world of entrepreneurship.

That said, none of this works without people. In science, knowledge is useless unless it's shared, and in business, it's culture that holds everything together. If you don't create a healthy environment for your team, it doesn't matter how smart your strategy is. Nothing sticks. That mindset is powerful on its own, but it becomes transformative when combined with a bigger purpose: building something beyond yourself.

Building something bigger than myself

These days, I'm focused on more than just growing companies. I'm building a community around The Business Physicist - a space for other entrepreneurs, innovators and thinkers to connect, reflect and grow together. This isn't about quick wins - it's about building businesses that actually last and create value not just for shareholders, but for society. The truth is, real breakthroughs - in science or in business - don't come from shortcuts. They come from showing up, doing the work and being open enough to share the journey with others.

If you're building something, whether it's a startup, a team or just chasing a big dream, my advice is: don't just focus on growth for growth's sake. Instead, aim to build something that lasts. Learn to embrace challenges instead of running from them, because they have a lot to teach you. Don't wait around for the 'perfect' moment to take action - sometimes the best move is just to take the next step forward, even if everything isn't perfectly aligned. Take a moment to ask yourself: which of these five principles could make the biggest difference in your work today? Start there. That's how experiments turn into breakthroughs. And above all, remember you don't have to figure it all out alone. We're all figuring this out as we go, one experiment at a time.