The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has left no industry untouched, reshaping the way businesses operate and shifting the expectations of customers worldwide. But beyond the buzzwords, what does AI really mean for the future of business operations? Two leading voices in the AI space - Uday Jose, Chief of Revenue and Growth at London based process orchestration platform Enate, and Mart Parve, co-founder of visual AI e-commerce search solution Miros - offer valuable insights into how AI is changing the entrepreneurial landscape

For many, the fear around AI centres on job replacement. But for both Jose and Parve, the conversation is less about replacing human workers and more about empowering them through augmented intelligence. "In the next 5-10 years, I can't imagine people still doing repetitive, manual tasks," says Jose. "In the end, it just won't make sense when Agentic AI will be able to handle it faster and more accurately. It would be like the equivalent of still using a fold-out map every time you need directions, when we all rely on Google Maps now. It's just more efficient."

Parve agrees but takes it a step further. "AI isn't just a tool anymore; it's becoming an integral part of how we operate," he says. "Everything - management, research and development (R&D), sales, operations - is shifting toward augmented intelligence, where AI amplifies human decision-making." Take user research, for example. Traditionally, companies would spend weeks or months conducting interviews and analysing data. AI now shortens that process drastically.

"AI can process hundreds of hours of interviews, identify key themes, and correlate findings with data - all in a fraction of the time it would take a human team," explains Parve. "This isn't just about working faster; it's about enabling individuals to deliver results that were once unthinkable."

Jose echoes this sentiment, highlighting how AI is freeing up human capacity for more meaningful work. "Even advanced decision-making will probably shift to AI, but humans will still have a massive role to play, making sure those decisions are ethical and empathetic. It'll be less about doing the grunt work, and more about keeping AI in check when it misses the mark." Perhaps the most visible transformation AI is bringing is in customer experiences. Both Jose and Parve believe that personalisation is about to reach a whole new level. "For customer experiences, AI's set to totally change the game," says Jose. "People will expect services and products that feel like they've been specially tailor-made just for them.

As the technology develops, businesses will be able to make that happen by understanding behaviours and preferences more closely than ever. It'll feel like businesses are reading your mind, offering what you need, right at the moment when you need it."

Parve takes a more practical approach, noting that AI-powered search tools are already becoming essential for e-commerce. "The cat is out of the bag. Customers are already used to AI-powered tools like ChatGPT. If they type 'Warm but stylish men's coat' into an e-commerce search bar and get zero results (as they mostly do today), they're not going to blame themselves. They're going to wonder why the store's search feels ancient." Parve believes that AI will set a new standard for customer experiences, with intelligent systems that understand user intent on a whole new level. "AI is rewriting the rules of customer expectations. In just a few years, pre-AI experiences will feel old and dusty. This shift is inevitable, and businesses need to take notice."

As businesses hand over more decision-making power to AI, ethical considerations come to the forefront. Both Jose and Parve highlight the need for human oversight to ensure AI doesn't perpetuate biases or cause harm. Parve is particularly passionate about using AI to enhance privacy rather than infringe on it. "Our product offers a powerful AI-based search solution that understands user intent and preferences from ongoing shop sessions without snooping and invading privacy," he explains. "Instead of tracking users across the web, we focus on the session itself, making the process both effective and even enhancing privacy while doing so." Jose agrees, emphasising that businesses have a responsibility to keep AI in check. "There's a lot of excitement about what AI can do, but we can't forget that technology isn't infallible," he says. "Biases in AI models and a lack of empathy are risks that businesses will need to manage. That's why human oversight is crucial. It's not about removing humans from the equation - it's about shifting their roles to focus on ethical governance and quality control."

While much of the world is still debating AI's potential, Parve argues that the AI revolution is already underway. "Sure, LLMs might feel 'boring' to some at this point, but we're still finding untapped opportunities," he says. "There's so much low-hanging fruit left to harvest." From troubleshooting code to writing data analysis queries to scoping strategic decisions, Parve's team treats AI as a co-pilot in their workflows, cutting through complexity and speeding up business processes. "It's not just about having new tools; it's about a new mindset: experiment, refine, and double down on what works," he explains.

Both Jose and Parve warn of a growing digital divide between businesses that embrace AI and those that resist change. "We're already seeing the start of a new digital divide," says Parve. "Companies and individuals who embrace AI will surge ahead, while others risk falling behind. Retraining, reskilling, getting on with the new mindset... it's inevitable there will be 'left behinds'." Interestingly, Parve's experience as a high school teacher gives him hope for the next generation of entrepreneurs. "It's amazing how quickly they adapt," he says. "Sometimes, they even teach me a trick or two. This next generation is going to thrive in an AI-augmented world."

For entrepreneurs, the message is clear: AI isn't just a tool to reduce costs — it's a transformative force that can reshape entire industries. But as Jose and Parve both highlight, the key to success lies in responsible adoption. Those who embrace AI with a focus on augmentation, ethics, and customer-centricity will stay ahead of the curve. Those who don't risk being left in the past.