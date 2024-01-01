A K Mishra
Educationist and Motivational Speaker, MD
AK Mishra, the founder and director of Chanakya education private limited, which is a conglomerate of Chanakya IAS Academy, flagship company (since 1993), Chanakya Academy for SSC/banking & other Government jobs and Chanakya Publications. Understanding and analyzing human behavior at different stages of life in different circumstances is what enticed, Success Guru AK Mishra to establish two more business verticals which are “AK Mishra’s Art of Success – a life transformation training company & Non-profit Organization “AK Mishra Foundation”. For more than 2 decades he has been inspiring youth with his motivational lectures,
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Lifestyle
Entrepreneurs, Here's Why You Need Downtime For Your Mind
Research demonstrates that time-off-assignments are imperative for right and proper functioning of brain and our overall health.