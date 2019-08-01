Aashika Jain

Entrepreneur Staff

Journalist in the making since 2006! My fastest fingers have worked for India's business news channel CNBC-TV18, global news wire Thomson Reuters, the digital arm of India’s biggest newspaper The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as the Digital Head. 

Entrepreneurs

This Entrepreneur is a Password to Security

Incubated out of IIT Bombay, Saket Modi, Vidit Baxi and Rahul Tyagi started off as a Cyber Security Training company, Lucideus Tech Private Limited, in 2012

Growth Strategies

India's Exciting Digital Payments is Full of Opportunities say Top #4 Payment Services

The B2B space is as hot as the B2C space and there is space for all, believe these digital payment services heads

Leadership

Miss Malini's Secret to Winning the Internet & Millennials Lies in The Community She Has Built in a Decade

India's first digital millennial influencer and entrepreneur Malini Agarwal on the power of community building to build a business

Technology

Influencers - Tech's Biggest Disruptors Raking in Big Bucks on YouTube

From Carry Minati to Nitibha Kaul, Ashna Shroff to Ankush Bahuguna and Ranveer Allahbadia, influencers are taking the tech-savvy world by storm

Business News

Amitabh Kant Believes India is in the Midst of a Huge Disruption Led by EVs & MSMEs

The NITI Aayog chief believes the government has been able to create a ready ecosystem for startups in India as the Indian government is acting as a facilitator to make this movement grow & expand

Leadership

If Somebody Innovates, It's Something to Learn From, Believes Deepinder Goyal

From starting crèches in office premises to 26-week paternal leave, Goyal is being lauded for having an innovative vision such that hasn't been seen off-late.

