Aashika Jain

Latest
This Entrepreneur is a Password to Security
Incubated out of IIT Bombay, Saket Modi, Vidit Baxi and Rahul Tyagi started off as a Cyber Security Training company, Lucideus Tech Private Limited, in 2012
India's Exciting Digital Payments is Full of Opportunities say Top #4 Payment Services
The B2B space is as hot as the B2C space and there is space for all, believe these digital payment services heads
Miss Malini's Secret to Winning the Internet & Millennials Lies in The Community She Has Built in a Decade
India's first digital millennial influencer and entrepreneur Malini Agarwal on the power of community building to build a business
Influencers - Tech's Biggest Disruptors Raking in Big Bucks on YouTube
From Carry Minati to Nitibha Kaul, Ashna Shroff to Ankush Bahuguna and Ranveer Allahbadia, influencers are taking the tech-savvy world by storm
Amitabh Kant Believes India is in the Midst of a Huge Disruption Led by EVs & MSMEs
The NITI Aayog chief believes the government has been able to create a ready ecosystem for startups in India as the Indian government is acting as a facilitator to make this movement grow & expand
If Somebody Innovates, It's Something to Learn From, Believes Deepinder Goyal
From starting crèches in office premises to 26-week paternal leave, Goyal is being lauded for having an innovative vision such that hasn't been seen off-late.