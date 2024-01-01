Founder, MiScreen (Multiple Intelligent Screen)

Abhishek Chauhan, Founder of MiScreen (Multiple Intelligent Screen) is an entrepreneur with years of experience in advertising and marketing. His expertise lies in the field of general management, content development, project management, strategic marketing, films, animation, VFX, app creation and visualization for UX/UI. He has been instrumental in defining the roadmap of Mi Screen.

Mr. Chauhan was born and brought up in Rewa, MP and has earned his master's degree in Business Management from Gwalior University. He attended the management development program for senior leaders at IIM-Ahmedabad for senior leaders.