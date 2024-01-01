Akash Anand
Founder and Managing Director, BimaKaro
Latest
How Enhanced 80C And 80D Caps Can Increase Insurance Penetration In India
To drive greater penetration in metro cities and non-metros, insurance policy purchases should be sweetened via tax-saving options
Top 5 Challenges In the Insurance Industry And How To Address Them
Legacy challenges or new ones, hurdles in insurance can be overcome via proper planning
How Predictive Analytics Will Help the Insurance Industry's Evolving Business Needs
By anticipating needs and preferences, PA tools are enhancing customer satisfaction