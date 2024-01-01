Amit Kapoor
CEO & Co- Founder, AirPay
Amit is a dynamic new-age business leader with a corroborated history of building innovative businesses to scale. A business leader with over 2 decades of cross-industry experience, he was previously heading Law and Kenneth’s Digital wing as Vice President (TBC).
