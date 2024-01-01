Amit Lakhotia
Founder & CEO, Park+
Latest
Digitizing the Future: Key Smart City Solutions For 2021
As the technological revolution continues to change the processes that drive day-to-day lives, IoT, AI, machine learning, Big Data, and other innovations will become our mainstays
Contactless Parking: The Veritable Future Of the Parking System In India
The industry has made major strides towards contactless solutions, absolutely transforming a system that is used by millions of Indians every day
Why Metro Cities Need Digitized Parking Solutions And Safe Parking Spaces
As things stand, 30 per cent of traffic jams across metro cities can be attributed to limited parking spaces. On top of this is the safety issue in parking areas