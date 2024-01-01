Anand Kumar Bajaj

Founder & CEO PayNearby

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

Fintech: The Harbingers Of India's Emerging Digital Economy

Fintechs are overcoming the barriers of connectivity, infrastructure deficiencies, resources and cultural limitations through technology and are increasing digital awareness and literacy

News and Trends

Empowering MSMEs Towards Financial Wellbeing Through Technology

Over the past year, because of the COVID-19 headwinds, the sector has been valiantly trying to hold its ground

Finance

Digital Transformation of the Financial Infrastructure: Treading Towards Financial Inclusion in India

If FinTech companies continue making focused efforts towards building new solutions and broadening the horizon of use to a diverse segment, a complete financial inclusion is not a far dream to wake up to

More Authors You Might Like