Anand Kumar Bajaj
Founder & CEO PayNearby
Latest
Fintech: The Harbingers Of India's Emerging Digital Economy
Fintechs are overcoming the barriers of connectivity, infrastructure deficiencies, resources and cultural limitations through technology and are increasing digital awareness and literacy
Empowering MSMEs Towards Financial Wellbeing Through Technology
Over the past year, because of the COVID-19 headwinds, the sector has been valiantly trying to hold its ground
Digital Transformation of the Financial Infrastructure: Treading Towards Financial Inclusion in India
If FinTech companies continue making focused efforts towards building new solutions and broadening the horizon of use to a diverse segment, a complete financial inclusion is not a far dream to wake up to