Anand Prakash

Designer, Anand Prakash

Anand Prakash is a designer with a range of exclusive stationery, collectibles, jewelry, home accessories and office décor. His brand “Anand Prakash” also deals in corporate gifting, wedding gifting, and customized products.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Selling to the Niche Market? Get These Strategies Right

Here are five rules to mind while selling something that is for a chosen few.

More Authors You Might Like