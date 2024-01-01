Ankita Jain
Co-founder and chief marketing officer, GoPaisa
Tips And Tricks To Multifold Sales Through Influencer Marketing
Influencer marketing isn't merely capitalizing on someone's image to increase sales
Five Major Digital Lifestyle Replacements In the Post-COVID Era
With the pandemic around, people are getting time to explore the virtual world better, and that's why they are able to use it in an optimized manner
Top Affiliate Marketing Trends to Watch in 2019
In an industry as dynamic as digital marketing, affiliate marketing has been a constant area of interest since years and the same trend will continue this year