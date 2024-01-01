Anshul Agrawal

Founder & CEO, LeagueSX

Anshul Agrawal is a MBA from IIM Calcutta and an undergraduate degree from IIT Kharagpur with over 70 months ofexperience in Consulting. Now he is pursuing his passion for sports to build an online community of footballfans with fantasy football at its core. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

The Secret Sauce of Fantasy Football

The level of engagement and immersion that is brought about by playing fantasy football is much higher than just watching a football match

More Authors You Might Like