Anupam Sharma

CEO and Founder, Enlte

Serial entrepreneur with more than 7+ years of entrepreneurship experience. Passionate programmer, with great interest in social innovations via blockchain. With 7+ years of experience in programming Artificial Intelligent cyber security and AI, AR and ML

Latest

News and Trends

Facebook Libra Coin Set to Kill the Fiat Currency

Not at all like Bitcoin, Libra's worth is attached to an officially sanctioned money like the dollar

Finance

5 Industries That Will be Revolutionised by Blockchain

Blockchain is a resource that can empower a sharing economy & it can potentially accelerate the process of ensuring full inclusion in economic prosperity

Starting a Business

5 Ways Your Startup Can Improve Consumer Experiences and Create Social Impact

By putting your customers as your priority, you'll begin the process of creating a strong bond with them

