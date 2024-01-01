Archanna Das

Associate Director, ASCENT Foundation

Archanna is a sustainability, brand and communication management professional who has played a number of roles in her career of over 11 years spanning IT, ITES and financial services. 

Latest

Women Entrepreneur™

Gender Gap: Women Entrepreneurs Should Thrive on Work-Life Blend

Successful women entrepreneurs are confident of not only their ventures but also themselves thus allowing a larger risk appetite

Women Entrepreneur™

What do Women Entrepreneurs Need to Build Successful Careers?

To encourage women entrepreneurship at the grass root level, it is imperative that women adopt a "lean-in" style of methodology

