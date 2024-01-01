Archanna Das
Associate Director, ASCENT Foundation
Latest
Gender Gap: Women Entrepreneurs Should Thrive on Work-Life Blend
Successful women entrepreneurs are confident of not only their ventures but also themselves thus allowing a larger risk appetite
What do Women Entrepreneurs Need to Build Successful Careers?
To encourage women entrepreneurship at the grass root level, it is imperative that women adopt a "lean-in" style of methodology