Managing Director, Priya Entertainments Pvt Ltd (PEPL)

Arijit Dutta is the Managing Director of Priya Entertainments Pvt Ltd (PEPL), owner of the iconic PRIYA Cinema and Bioscope brands. PEPL has diversified into eco tourism, and has set up eastern India's most modern eco adventure tourism hub, at Khairabera in Purulia. Dutta also spearheads Eastern Fashion Legacy and is the co owner of Jalpaiguri Royals, a celebrity cricket team.