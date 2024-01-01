Arpan Samuel Ramtek
Product Manager for ANA, NowFloats
Arpan Samuel Ramtek is the Product Manager at NowFloats, a location-based online discovery platform which helps businesses get discovered. Arpan's chief responsibilities include driving product innovation and developing unique solutions from the ground up. He is responsible for merchant engagement on the platform thru RIA (Relationship Intelligence Agent) and is heading ANA which is the World's First Open-Source ChatBot Framework.
