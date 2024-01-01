Arunprasad Durairaj
CEO and Co-founder of FlintoClass
Latest
8 Ways to Encourage Creative Thinking in Children
Being creative allows one to be more flexible and emerge as better problem solvers, which makes them more capable in terms of adapting to technological advances and make the most of new opportunities
India's Education System Needs More Women For Early Childhood Development
Encouraging women entrepreneurship in this space can lead to tremendous social change, making women more empowered and independent
Women Entrepreneurs Make Successful Inroads Into Early Childcare Learning Business in India
New-age education platforms are rolling out revolutionary solutions that pack everything needed to run a preschool