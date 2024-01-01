Ashish Gurnani and Aashray Thatai

Co-founders, PostFold

Founded in November 2015, PostFold is a fashion E-commerce portal founded by Aashray Thatai and Ashish Gurnani. it is a contemporary clothing brand that effortlessly transitions for desk to dinner and everything in between.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Starting a Business

What I didn't Know Before I Started My Company

It doesn't matter which part of the world you come from to attend an event as long as you share the spirit of entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurs

Dos and Don'ts for Entrepreneurs Under 25

It's better to make mistakes and correct them with the feedback of 100 people, and not by blasting your brain just by yourself

Starting a Business

# 5 Things We Learnt After Moving to India to Start Our Business

It's not just domestic brands that are trying to grow and meet consumer needs, international brands have joined the race, too

More Authors You Might Like