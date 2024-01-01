Ashwin Ramasamy
Founder and CMO, PipeCandy
Latest
What is the Future of Global Subscription in The E-commerce Industry?
Subscription commerce is a small trend within e-commerce and will remain niche
#4 Simple Steps to Maximize RoI from Any Conference
Maximizing RoI means reaching out to only those companies in which you can be a significant value-add
Has Artificial Intelligence Arrived At The Sales Function Yet?
There is a saying in the world of AI - Don't model the world; Model the mind