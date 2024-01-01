Bikash Parik
Founder, Little Green Café and Co-Founder, Green Theory Ventures
Bikash Parik is the Founder of Little Green Café and Co-founder of Green Theory. Parik started his professional career in the sports management industry, but soon realised his passion for food outweighed everything else. He gave up his job to start his own restaurant and is today successfully managing two restaurants, with their roots in healthy food, with aplomb.
How to Make the Big Switch in Career Seamlessly
Passion for work, a good plan and awareness about the industry you are stepping into can cut down a lot of stress