Chitransh Sahai
Director, Corporate Relations of GoComet
Chitransh was also the Co-founder at Plat, a real estate marketplace for brokers to manage leads and trade inventory, this company was later acquired by Housing.com. He also worked as a Campaign Manager with Housing.com where he was responsible for Initiation of Business Development, Sales for the Secondary (Brokerage Market).
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
#5 Things I Wish IIT Taught Me About Entrepreneurship
So ideas do not matter simply, what matters is quick execution