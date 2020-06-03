Debroop Roy

Covering the start-up ecosystem in and around Bangalore. Formerly an energy reporter at Reuters. A film, cricket buff who also writes fiction on weekends.

News and Trends

[Funding Alert] Yolobus Raises $3.3 Mln In Series A Round Led By Nexus Venture Partners

The Gurugram-based company said the fresh funds will be used to double down on investments across technology, customer and crew safety and sanitisation as well as expansion plans across geographies.

News and Trends

Jio Platforms Is COVID-Resistant

With yet another investment, this time from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the digital unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has now raised INR 97,885 crore in less than seven weeks.

News and Trends

WeWork To Pump $100 Mln Into India Business

In Friday's statement, the company said that WeWork India was already profitable and played an important role in the global scheme of business.

Technology

Meatifying Online Commerce

Bengaluru-based FreshToHome is a start-up that has presence across the seafood and meat supply chain, right from directly procuring from the fishermen and farmers, to last-mile delivery for the end consumer.

Technology

Making Mixed Reality Accessible

Tesseract is a MIT Media Lab spin-off that creates products in the augmented and virtual reality space. Last year, Reliance Industries acquired a majority stake in the company.

News and Trends

Reliance Industries' Rights Issue Subscribed 1.59 Times

The success of the rights issue also comes at a time of increasing uncertainty for most businesses in India who have been hurt by the Coronavirus outbreak-enforced lockdown.

