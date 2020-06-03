Debroop Roy
[Funding Alert] Yolobus Raises $3.3 Mln In Series A Round Led By Nexus Venture Partners
The Gurugram-based company said the fresh funds will be used to double down on investments across technology, customer and crew safety and sanitisation as well as expansion plans across geographies.
Jio Platforms Is COVID-Resistant
With yet another investment, this time from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the digital unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has now raised INR 97,885 crore in less than seven weeks.
WeWork To Pump $100 Mln Into India Business
In Friday's statement, the company said that WeWork India was already profitable and played an important role in the global scheme of business.
Meatifying Online Commerce
Bengaluru-based FreshToHome is a start-up that has presence across the seafood and meat supply chain, right from directly procuring from the fishermen and farmers, to last-mile delivery for the end consumer.
Making Mixed Reality Accessible
Tesseract is a MIT Media Lab spin-off that creates products in the augmented and virtual reality space. Last year, Reliance Industries acquired a majority stake in the company.
Reliance Industries' Rights Issue Subscribed 1.59 Times
The success of the rights issue also comes at a time of increasing uncertainty for most businesses in India who have been hurt by the Coronavirus outbreak-enforced lockdown.