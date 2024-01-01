Deepak Mittal

CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Data And Analytics In Healthcare: Addressing the 21st-century Challenges To Advance Public Health

Using data analytics unlocks valuable business insight for healthcare enterprises that keep them ahead of the curve

Technology

Cloud Demand And Usage Spurs Amid COVID-19

Success stories from the current times will inspire many enterprises, governments and new-age companies to seek cloud-based solutions

More Authors You Might Like