Deepak Mittal
CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW
Data And Analytics In Healthcare: Addressing the 21st-century Challenges To Advance Public Health
Using data analytics unlocks valuable business insight for healthcare enterprises that keep them ahead of the curve
Cloud Demand And Usage Spurs Amid COVID-19
Success stories from the current times will inspire many enterprises, governments and new-age companies to seek cloud-based solutions