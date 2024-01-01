Dennis Abraham Thazhamon
Managing Director- Josab India Pvt Ltd
Dennis Abraham has Post Graduation Degree Certificate in Quality Management in Terotechnology and other Post Graduation certificate in Marketing and Strategy with a focus on entering new markets from the Linneuniversitetet, Sweden.
Dennis is well travelled with varied work experience in Europe, India, Northeast Asia, South East Asia and Middle East.
Dennis believes Gustav Flaubert was right in stating “Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.”
