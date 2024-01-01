CEO of Indigram Labs Foundation

Dr. Manisha Acharya, CEO of Indigram Labs Foundation has a prolific academic and professional background. The host of academic excellence achievements she has secured includes a fellowship as the British Chevening Research Science and Innovation Leadership at Oxford, a Ph.D. in Life Sciences, a Diploma in Entrepreneurship and Business management and many more aligned courses to excel at incubation of Agri-startups.

She was nominated by DST, Govt. of India to be part of an Indian delegation to visit Silicon Valley to study and network with the Start Up Ecosystem there under Women Entrepreneurship Quest 2018 program, a rare achievement.She is a Certified “INNOMPIC” or Innovation Olympics master Trainer who initiates breakthroughs in innovations. Her vast experience and strong academic background makes her the best choice to lead ILF. The academic excellence has been instrumental in heralding a host of professional achievements that make Dr. Acharya a mentor ‘par excellence’. Some of her outstanding achievements include navigating the KIIT TBI from an infant Incubation Centre in 2011 to a ‘Centre of Excellence” recognized by GOI. She has had the privilege of assisting almost all Government schemes under multifarious agencies and ministries towards success. December 2017 has seen Dr. Manisha Acharya in the role of CEO of The Indigram Labs Foundation Incubator and Accelerator. The Technology Business Incubator is supported by NSTEDB, DST and plays an integral role in developing startups in the space of Agri business, Agri-Technology and Health care domains. Apart from being an incubator, Indigram Labs also have accelerator operation for identified setups to achieve the stated mission. Current focus areas are Agri IOT, Agri AI, and Agri ICT area. She is the Administrative head and has the responsibility of policy formulation, screening of proposals, mentoring the enterprise in business planning, marketing strategy, technology commercialization as well as raising funds. The inspiring journey of Dr. Acharya’s professional commitments came into the limelight - as Senior Incubation manager at KIIT. The illustrious career person that she is, Dr. Acharya proceeded to lead the Eco-system development programme at Indian STEP and Business Incubators Association (ISBA). She is now the guiding force in the pursuit of entrepreneurial incubation.

entrepreneurial incubation.