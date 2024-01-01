Dr. Nandita Shah

Co- Director at Akshara Centre

Nandita Shah is a feminist scholar and activist with over 25 years of experience. She is an activist, researcher, gender trainer and writer and Co-director of Akshara centre. With a passion of building another a gender just world, She leads the team towards changing hearts and mind of youth on one hand and systems change (like within police, transport) on the other.

She has been on many expert committees including with the Planning Commission for Women’s Rights, for drafting women’s policy in Maharashtra. ​ She has represented Akshara on many International platforms like UnWomen -Commission of Status of Women, AWID, Feminist Dialogues, world social forum, Post Beijing platforms, Habitat III etc. She completed her PhD from University of Amsterdam.

She has co-authored two books- Issues at Stake- contemporary issues in women’s movement and Contingent workers.

She is on the Civil Society Advisory Group of UNWomen