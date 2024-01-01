Dr. Vijay Janagama
Director- New Initiatives, SuVitas Holistic Healthcare
A health promotion specialist & healthcare technologist with more than 15 years of experience across industries and roles, Dr Vijay Janagama is a diabetologist by profession. Also a certified wellness practitioner, he has been one of the visionaries who conceptualized and established India’s first transition care facility, SuVitas in 2015.
