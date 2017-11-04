Dr. Vivek Bindra

International motivational speaker

Dr. Bindra is a renowned International motivational speaker and leadership trainer. He has around 1,500 clients spread across 25 countries. He is working towards empowering Indian businesses by sharing management solutions extracted from Shrimad Bhagwad Gita.

He is the winner of best leadership trainer award by Dr. Marshal Goldsmith at World HRD Congress 2016. He was conferred with the Honorary Ph.D. degree, Doctorate of Philosophy from OIUM University of Colombo.