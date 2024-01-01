Chef

Chef Gautam Chaudhry is an alumni of prestigious IHM Lucknow, with his specialization in Indian and Progressive World Cuisine. For him, food is a fundamental part of his Life. Having 2 decades of experience in the industry, Chef Gautam has a good understanding of ingredients and flavors. He is known for his healthy and experimental flavors. He comprehends the art of good nutrition well and combines it with the aesthetics of Ayurveda. He has a niche way of presenting his food and utilizes the contrasts of ingredient colors on the plate as a fine painter.

Chef Gautam Chaudhry represents the exclusive group of creative chefs who pioneered the trend of Progressive Indian Cuisine. Having started his career with the Radisson Group, Chef Gautam went on to work with The Oberoi’s. He was instrumental in launching Threesixty degrees at The Oberoi’s New Delhi, before heading to Tanzore Restaurant & Lounge in the very glamorous Beverly Hills, US.