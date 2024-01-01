Geetika Saigal

Author

Geetika Saigal, is Author of the Amazon Bestseller, ‘Finding Your G-Spot’.

A believer of self-created destiny, she preaches and practices living a ‘what next’ not a ‘what if’ kind of life. She herself has evolved from being a corporate leader to an entrepreneur and thereon to a writer. Her brutally honest attitude, tamed only by her dry sense of humour has carved her niche in the literary and public speaking spheres as well as social media with the youth

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

What We Wish, We Would Have learnt in School

Teach entrepreneurship or become obsolete, there's no other way around

Entrepreneurs

Decoding the Top 5 Entrepreneurial Myths

Take off the coloured lens to see the world clearly; so you can build your own path, follow your own dream, and be the CEO of your own life

More Authors You Might Like