Author

Geetika Saigal, is Author of the Amazon Bestseller, ‘Finding Your G-Spot’.

A believer of self-created destiny, she preaches and practices living a ‘what next’ not a ‘what if’ kind of life. She herself has evolved from being a corporate leader to an entrepreneur and thereon to a writer. Her brutally honest attitude, tamed only by her dry sense of humour has carved her niche in the literary and public speaking spheres as well as social media with the youth