Giri Devanur
Founder & CEO, Runs.com
He is an E&Y entrepreneur of the year award winner and has successfully completed Nasdaq IPO of AMRH (Ameri100.com). He has helped raise multiple rounds of capital, executed M&A.As and created successful companies such as Ameri100. He is also a mentor at the Columbia University.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Finance
Banking is Dead… Long live Blockchain Banking!
Banks can not afford increasing expenditure of the old technology anymore they will have to adapt to the change