Himanshu Agarwal
Founder and CEO, Magneto CleanTech.
Latest
Why We Must Prioritize Sanitization Of Indoor Air In the Wake Of COVID-19
The coronavirus transmits rapidly indoors due to poor or the lack of ventilation. Hence, the first step to stopping the virus is to ensure that any enclosed room or office building is well-ventilated with proper air circulation
Why Air Quality Matters Even More in India post COVID-19
As understanding of the novel coronavirus is increasing in the medical world, it is crucial to take into account and resolve India's air quality concerns
How to Sell the Invisible in the World of Data and Digitization
By monitoring following things leading technology companies have identified the most basic demand of the customers