Hira Saeed
Digital Marketing Consultant & Public Speaker
Latest
#5 Problems Blockchain Technology can Readily Solve
Blockchain technology is one of the upcoming avenues that will change the course of how.com used to work
#5 Reasons why Personal Branding Should Not Be Overlooked
Once you start identifying the blocks that build your personality, you will find that one unique selling point you can use to sell your brand.
It's Time to Debunk the Myths of Remote Working
While working from home is beneficial, it comes with its own challenges, which some people may find difficult to cope with
5 Lessons I Learnt After I Left My Cubicle
One thing every employed person should do, apart from saving is to identify a small start-up