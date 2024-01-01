Hiren Shah

Founder, Vertoz Adtech & Martech Business Group

Latest

News and Trends

How Cloud Infrastructure Is Revolutionising MAdTech

MAdTech is growing at an exponential rate. This requires advertisers and marketers to keep evolving and adding new technology to their inventory for the growth of their firm

Entrepreneurs

Know the Power of a "No": An Important Lesson for Entrepreneurs

Try to understand the reasons why you might end up saying "yes" when instead you should have said "no"

Growth Strategies

3 Ways How the Management Can Resurrect Its Human Side

A powerful leader is the one who is able to form meaningful bonds with the people whom he leads

Growth Strategies

Dreaming of Better Revenue? Altering Your Sales Communication Maybe the Way

Customer's mindset is the nucleus to concentrate on and nothing else matters

Entrepreneurs

5 Ways to Crack the Startup Code

Without these things, even a person with the highest of IQ, an incessant supply of smart ideas, an analytical mind and the best training cannot make it work

Entrepreneurs

Traversing the Entrepreneurial Path - Difficult But Not Impossible

How to address the challenges in a modern enterprise with the existing resources easily with strategic manoeuvring

