Janani Iyengar
Janani Iyengar is a resident of Pensacola, Florida. She interns at Smartowner, a real estate company, plays Varsity tennis and founded and runs We Care Pensacola,a non-profit organization that assists single young mothers. Janani is a recipient of the Dale Anderson Historical achievement award for her outstanding accomplishments in the research and study of historical events and people.
Latest
Inspiration From Vernacular Architectures For a Warming World
One should not forget that many of the warmer parts of the world have in the past already developed unique architectural traditions to deal with hot weather