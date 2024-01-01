Janani Iyengar

Janani Iyengar is a resident of Pensacola, Florida. She interns at  Smartowner, a real estate company, plays Varsity tennis and  founded and runs We Care Pensacola,a non-profit organization that assists single young mothers. Janani is a recipient of the Dale Anderson Historical achievement award for her outstanding accomplishments in the research and study of historical events and people.

Inspiration From Vernacular Architectures For a Warming World

One should not forget that many of the warmer parts of the world have in the past already developed unique architectural traditions to deal with hot weather

