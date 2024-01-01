Kamal Khetan

Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty

Latest

Leadership

Building The Legacy-Differentiating Through A Focus On Customer Merit

The successful brands consider all the aspects that are directly connected to customer's needs, emotions and competitive environment, and create products that guide customers to a better decision making, time and again.

Growth Strategies

Here's How Mixed-Use Development Of Land Improves Work-life Balance

The main advantage of such real estate developments is that they are planned to provide a holistic life approach for inhabitants

