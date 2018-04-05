Kamalika De

Freelancer, Entrepreneur India

An independent writer and journalist, Kamalika De regularly contributes to various leading online platforms. She has founded DoQuickly to offer simple hacks to do things quickly.

5 Proven Steps to Manage The Finance Of a Growing Company

Here are five strategies to handle the finance and align your organization towards the roadmap of maximum profitability

How Entrepreneurs Can Have Stress-free Vacation Without Losing Momentum or Sales

If you plan ahead for your holiday travel, it can help you enjoy your trip without getting worried about losing the momentum or sales

Bust Stress & Build Resilience With These Proven Techniques

Cultivating own resilience is needed to manage stress in a long run

How Appreciating Employees is Connected with Burgeoning Businesses

These three points show how appreciating employees can improve company culture and help a business grow

How to Map Out Your Startup Business Expansion in a Volatile Market

These strategies will help startup businesses grow sustainably in an uncertain market.

Can Chatbots Help E-commerce Businesses Increase Sales?

Chatbots are considered as the USP for ecommerce stores, helping them cultivate awesome shopping experience and streamline a vast matrix of customer interactions.

