Komal Nathani

Latest
Will the Traditional Market Reinvent itself in order to Compete with OTT?
The major reasons of the OTT business growth include the increasing penetration of smartphones, with digital viewership beating the TV viewership.
Grandma's Recipe: Secrets of a Chef to becoming an Entrepreneur
French chef Julien Royer, founder of Asia's top restaurant Odette, credits his grandmother for showing him the path to success
Together, In Profit and In Loss
We talk to three founders to know how their co-founders complement them
How Unicorns Are Helping MSMEs to Spread Business
In the last two years, powerhouses like Go-Jek and Grab have launched digital entrepreneurship workshops for MSMEs. What's the catch?
This is How Indonesia's First Sharia-fintech Company Closed its Pre-seed Funding
Alami, a marketplace for Islamic financing, has secured funding in a round led by Singapore's Tryb Group