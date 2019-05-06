Komal Nathani

Bio

A firm believer of hard work and patience. Love to cover stories that hold a potential to change the momentum of business world. Currently, a part of all-women web team of Entrepreneur’s Asia Pacific edition to jig the wheel of business journalism!

Latest

Technology

Will the Traditional Market Reinvent itself in order to Compete with OTT?

The major reasons of the OTT business growth include the increasing penetration of smartphones, with digital viewership beating the TV viewership.

Starting a Business

Grandma's Recipe: Secrets of a Chef to becoming an Entrepreneur

French chef Julien Royer, founder of Asia's top restaurant Odette, credits his grandmother for showing him the path to success

Growth Strategies

Together, In Profit and In Loss

We talk to three founders to know how their co-founders complement them

Technology

How Unicorns Are Helping MSMEs to Spread Business

In the last two years, powerhouses like Go-Jek and Grab have launched digital entrepreneurship workshops for MSMEs. What's the catch?

News and Trends

Asia's Top Rated Chef Was Inspired by his Grandmother to Start Entrepreneurial Journey

French chef Julien Royer, founder of Singapore-based restaurant Odette, has named his eatery after her

Finance

This is How Indonesia's First Sharia-fintech Company Closed its Pre-seed Funding

Alami, a marketplace for Islamic financing, has secured funding in a round led by Singapore's Tryb Group

More Authors You Might Like

More Latest Content

Loading...